undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Loyal, Gentle & Fun-Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rosenberg
Rosenberg has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Fort Bend County Animal Services would love to meet you.
TEKO
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Contact: (281) 342-1512
Teko is a handsome adult German Shepherd with classic black and tan coloring. If you love smart, loyal dogs, he could be a great match for you. German Shepherds often do well with active families who enjoy walks, playtime, and training.
👉 Meet TEKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAGE
- Breed: Cane Corso
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Contact: (281) 342-1512
Sage is a striking adult Cane Corso with a beautiful gray/blue coat. This powerful, devoted breed often bonds closely with their people and can make a wonderful companion for someone experienced with large dogs.
👉 Meet SAGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MISSY ELLIOT
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with red/golden markings
- Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Contact: (281) 342-1512
Missy Elliot is a petite adult Chihuahua with a cute white-and-red coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your home and your lap, she might be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet MISSY ELLIOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Fort Bend County Animal Services at (281) 342-1512 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.