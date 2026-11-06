Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Rosenberg

🐶 Loyal, Gentle & Fun-Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rosenberg

8 days ago

Rosenberg has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Fort Bend County Animal Services would love to meet you.

TEKO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emUoy_1GoPQSIl00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
  • Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Contact: (281) 342-1512

Teko is a handsome adult German Shepherd with classic black and tan coloring. If you love smart, loyal dogs, he could be a great match for you. German Shepherds often do well with active families who enjoy walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet TEKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az9oF_1GoPQSIl00
  • Breed: Cane Corso
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Contact: (281) 342-1512

Sage is a striking adult Cane Corso with a beautiful gray/blue coat. This powerful, devoted breed often bonds closely with their people and can make a wonderful companion for someone experienced with large dogs.

👉 Meet SAGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MISSY ELLIOT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkJrj_1GoPQSIl00
  • Breed: Chihuahua
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with red/golden markings
  • Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Contact: (281) 342-1512

Missy Elliot is a petite adult Chihuahua with a cute white-and-red coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your home and your lap, she might be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet MISSY ELLIOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Fort Bend County Animal Services at (281) 342-1512 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments