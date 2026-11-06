🐶 Loyal, Gentle & Fun-Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rosenberg

Rosenberg has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Fort Bend County Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Contact: (281) 342-1512

Teko is a handsome adult German Shepherd with classic black and tan coloring. If you love smart, loyal dogs, he could be a great match for you. German Shepherds often do well with active families who enjoy walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet TEKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Contact: (281) 342-1512

Sage is a striking adult Cane Corso with a beautiful gray/blue coat. This powerful, devoted breed often bonds closely with their people and can make a wonderful companion for someone experienced with large dogs.

👉 Meet SAGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with red/golden markings

White with red/golden markings Shelter: Fort Bend County Animal Services

Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Contact: (281) 342-1512

Missy Elliot is a petite adult Chihuahua with a cute white-and-red coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your home and your lap, she might be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet MISSY ELLIOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Fort Bend County Animal Services at (281) 342-1512 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.