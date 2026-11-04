🏗️ Rosemount, OH Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths

Rosemount’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around advanced nuclear and process systems. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on work and high-impact projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. Location: Rosemount, OH

Salary: Estimated base $65,555 – $109,259 , incentive eligible

, incentive eligible Type: Full-time

Design and upgrade complex piping and fluid systems for advanced process environments. Good fit if you have mechanical design experience with pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and want a mix of office design work and field testing, plus the chance to grow under senior mentors and work toward a Q security clearance.

Employer: Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. Location: Rosemount, OH

Salary: Estimated base $65,555 – $109,259 , incentive eligible

, incentive eligible Type: Full-time

Work on industrial power distribution and motor control for cutting-edge nuclear tech. Ideal if you’ve touched MCCs, control panels, and low-voltage power and want to deepen your skills in schematics, load studies, and commissioning while supporting UL 508A compliance and pursuing a Q security clearance.

Employer: Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. Location: Rosemount, OH

Salary: Estimated base $65,555 – $109,259 , incentive eligible

, incentive eligible Type: Full-time

Take the lead on piping and fluid system design for critical process infrastructure. This role is for experienced mechanical engineers ready to own projects, guide design standards, and oversee field testing and safety reviews in a highly regulated environment requiring a Q security clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how your background might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.