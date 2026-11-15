Rosemount neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a home office or freshening up a room, these could be a great fit.

Item: IKEA black and white computer desk

Condition: Not stated (IKEA style, black and white finish)

Location: Valley Park, Rosemount, MN

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple IKEA computer desk in a black and white color combo. Great for a home office, student desk, or gaming setup if you need a basic work surface.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bookshelf with three shelves

Condition: Not stated

Location: Valley Park, Rosemount, MN

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple three-shelf bookshelf. Good for books, games, or storage bins in a bedroom, office, or living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ceramic table lamps with shades (set of 2)

Model: Surya Serrano Accent Table/Nightstand Lamps

Condition: Brand new, works perfectly, no issues; just too big for the owner’s nightstands

Location: Evermoor, Rosemount, MN

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Pair of brand new ceramic accent lamps with shades. Nice option for end tables, a console table, or a larger nightstand if you want more light and a matching set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Rosemount tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.