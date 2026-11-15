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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rosemount Right Now
Rosemount neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a home office or freshening up a room, these could be a great fit.
Computer desk
Item: IKEA black and white computer desk
Condition: Not stated (IKEA style, black and white finish)
Location: Valley Park, Rosemount, MN
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple IKEA computer desk in a black and white color combo. Great for a home office, student desk, or gaming setup if you need a basic work surface.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bookshelf
Item: Bookshelf with three shelves
Condition: Not stated
Location: Valley Park, Rosemount, MN
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple three-shelf bookshelf. Good for books, games, or storage bins in a bedroom, office, or living room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ceramic Table Lamp with Shade x2
Item: Ceramic table lamps with shades (set of 2)
Model: Surya Serrano Accent Table/Nightstand Lamps
Condition: Brand new, works perfectly, no issues; just too big for the owner’s nightstands
Location: Evermoor, Rosemount, MN
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Pair of brand new ceramic accent lamps with shades. Nice option for end tables, a console table, or a larger nightstand if you want more light and a matching set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Rosemount tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.