🎓 Rosemount, MN Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from Classroom to College

Rosemount has a nice mix of school and early‑childhood jobs right now, from hands‑on classroom work to a NASA‑linked college role. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Independent School District 196

Independent School District 196 Location: Rosemount, MN

Type: Part‑time, 10‑month calendar (about 6.25 hrs/day , 9:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. )

(about , ) Pay: $22.01 – $24.69/hour + $1.00/hour differential for paraprofessionals; benefits if eligible

+ for paraprofessionals; benefits if eligible Start: ASAP

Application deadline: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Support students with special needs in a K‑12 setting and be part of one of Minnesota’s largest, well‑regarded school districts. Solid hourly pay, school‑day hours, and access to strong benefits (medical, dental, pension, etc.) make this a good fit if you want steady work on a school schedule.

Employer: Minnesota State / Dakota County Technical College

Location: Rosemount, MN (some travel in Minnesota; partial telework may be possible)

(some travel in Minnesota; partial telework may be possible) Type: Full‑time, fixed‑term (grant‑funded)

Pay: $31.81 – $46.96/hour ( $66,419 – $98,052/year )

( ) Focus: Statewide coordination of a NASA‑funded aerospace workforce hub

Statewide coordination of a Desired start date: December 1, 2026

End date: August 14, 2028

Application window: Open 11‑05‑2026 – Closes 11‑19‑2026 (12:01 a.m. CT)

Lead a NASA‑backed aerospace education project, coordinating colleges, industry, and government to build Minnesota’s skilled technical workforce. This role is ideal if you have experience with federal grants, curriculum or workforce pathways, and want strong state benefits plus meaningful, statewide impact.

Employer: Crystal’s Cuddle Bugs Childcare Center

Location: Rosemount, MN

Type: Likely full‑time (hours not fully listed; benefits kick in at 35+ hours)

Likely (hours not fully listed; benefits kick in at 35+ hours) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Flexible schedules, no late nights, weekends, or holidays, childcare discount, United Healthcare medical options, Aflac dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO and holiday pay (35+ hrs), safe/sick time, MN Paid Leave

Plan and lead a play‑based classroom for children ages 6 weeks to 11 years, with support staff to help you. This is a good match if you enjoy early childhood education, want predictable daytime hours, and value strong benefits plus a discount on care for your own kids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in Rosemount tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.