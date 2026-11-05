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🍽️ Rosemount, MN Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rosemount has some solid food service roles right now, especially if you like steady hours and working around schools or campus-style sites.
Below are several local openings you can scan and apply for online in just a few minutes.
Nutrition Services Associate – Secondary (4 hours/day)
- Employer: Independent School District 196
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- Salary: $20.91 – $23.42 per hour
- Type: Part-time (4 hours/day, during school day hours)
- Start date: ASAP
- Application deadline: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.
Help prepare and serve meals to secondary students, run the point-of-sale line, and keep the kitchen and cafeteria clean. Great if you want steady daytime hours, school-year work, and access to strong district benefits if eligible.
Nutrition Services Associate – Secondary (5 hours/day)
- Employer: Independent School District 196
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- Salary: $20.91 – $23.42 per hour
- Type: Part-time (5 hours/day, during school day hours)
- Start date: ASAP
- Application deadline: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.
Similar to the 4-hour role but with an extra hour each day for more pay and time on the job. You’ll support food prep, serving, cleanup, and student checkout in a busy school kitchen.
Utility Worker
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Rosemount, MN (META, Rosemount – 16984001)
- Salary: $19 per hour
- Type: Full-time, weekday morning shifts
Keep a large food service operation running smoothly by washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, restocking supplies, and handling trash. Good fit if you like active work, weekday mornings, and full-time benefits with training and growth options.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.