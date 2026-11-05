🍽️ Rosemount, MN Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rosemount has some solid food service roles right now, especially if you like steady hours and working around schools or campus-style sites.

Below are several local openings you can scan and apply for online in just a few minutes.

Employer: Independent School District 196

Independent School District 196 Location: Rosemount, MN

Salary: $20.91 – $23.42 per hour

Type: Part-time (4 hours/day, during school day hours)

Start date: ASAP

Application deadline: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Help prepare and serve meals to secondary students, run the point-of-sale line, and keep the kitchen and cafeteria clean. Great if you want steady daytime hours, school-year work, and access to strong district benefits if eligible.

Employer: Independent School District 196

Independent School District 196 Location: Rosemount, MN

Salary: $20.91 – $23.42 per hour

Type: Part-time (5 hours/day, during school day hours)

Start date: ASAP

Application deadline: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Similar to the 4-hour role but with an extra hour each day for more pay and time on the job. You’ll support food prep, serving, cleanup, and student checkout in a busy school kitchen.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Rosemount, MN (META, Rosemount – 16984001)

Salary: $19 per hour

Type: Full-time, weekday morning shifts

Keep a large food service operation running smoothly by washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, restocking supplies, and handling trash. Good fit if you like active work, weekday mornings, and full-time benefits with training and growth options.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.