Rosemont is hot right now for senior marketing pros, especially in B2B and digital. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are a few big roles here worth a serious look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Rosemont, IL (Commercial & Service Excellence practice)

(Commercial & Service Excellence practice) Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects, manage multiple client workstreams, and coach a team while tying marketing strategy to Salesforce solutions. Good fit if you have 5+ years experience and want a mix of tech, strategy, and client-facing leadership.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Rosemont, IL (Internal Firm Services)

(Internal Firm Services) Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (WA: up to $504,500) + annual discretionary bonus

(WA: up to $504,500) + annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Own big-picture commercial marketing and channel strategy to drive revenue and brand visibility. Ideal if you have 8+ years in channel partner marketing, love demand gen, and want to lead cross-functional teams and executive-level initiatives.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Rosemont, IL (Internal Firm Services)

(Internal Firm Services) Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (WA: up to $504,500) + annual discretionary bonus

(WA: up to $504,500) + annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Lead industry marketing strategy and integrated campaigns that support revenue growth and thought leadership across the PwC network. Great for senior leaders skilled in data-driven demand gen, channel strategy, and market insights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.