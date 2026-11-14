Rosemont has a small but steady stream of planning and property roles right now. If you like real estate, property operations, or right‑of‑way work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wintrust Financial Corporation

Wintrust Financial Corporation Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $85,000+ with bonus eligibility (range listed as $85,000 – $1,105,000; likely a posting error on the upper end, so confirm with employer)

You’ll oversee multiple buildings for a major Chicago-area financial institution, handling budgets, vendors, tenant issues, and on-site staff. This role stands out for its “Top Workplace” culture, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, stock purchase, parental leave, pet insurance, and more), and a small, flexible team where you have room to run your own playbook.

Also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same role at Wintrust, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: HDR

Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary (Illinois): $45,045 – $64,350, depending on experience and location

Entry-level friendly role supporting right‑of‑way and real estate projects—great if you have a background in title, paralegal, mortgage, or real estate and want to move into infrastructure and transportation work. You’ll handle property research, title orders, data tracking, and reports, with training, tuition help, and solid benefits at an employee‑owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles in Rosemont tend to pop up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.