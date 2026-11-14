Rosemont is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from local nonprofits to global consulting firms. If you’re ready to grow your career, these three openings cover community impact, food industry accounts, and high‑level tech consulting.

Employer: Batory Foods

Batory Foods Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own a portfolio of strategic food industry accounts, build long-term relationships, and drive new business. This role is great if you have 5+ years managing key/strategic accounts, can travel about 50%, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and 14 holidays.

Employer: PwC

Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large consulting projects focused on Oracle lead-to-revenue, marketing automation, and customer experience. Ideal if you have 7+ years of experience, strong Oracle/Zuora skills, and want a senior role with big-firm benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Vitalant (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: 5505 Pearl Street, Rosemont, IL 60018

Type: Full-time , UFCW Local 881 bargaining unit

, UFCW Local 881 bargaining unit Salary: $47,194 – $70,724 (based on experience, skills, and location)

Help run and grow community blood drives while building relationships with schools, businesses, and local groups. Monday–Friday with some evenings/weekends, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and free life & disability insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.