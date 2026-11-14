Rosemont’s tech scene is busy right now, with a mix of remote and local roles that blend IT, data, and logistics. If you like solving complex problems and working with big systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Martin Brower

Martin Brower Location: Rosemont, IL (100% remote, ~70% travel including international)

Type: Full-time

Lead and support rollouts of major systems like J.D. Edwards, Paragon, Manhattan WMS, Körber WMS, and BI tools. This role is very travel-heavy and hands-on with process mapping, change management, and end-user training, plus a comprehensive benefits package through the Reyes Family of Businesses.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Remote (anywhere in the U.S. except Hawaii and U.S. territories) ; HQ in Rosemont, IL

; HQ in Rosemont, IL Salary: $85,000 – $135,000 base + potential annual bonus

Type: Full-time

High-impact strategy role doing complex analytics, executive-ready presentations, and project leadership for big company initiatives. Occasional travel (~10%), strong Excel/PowerPoint/analytics skills needed, and access to a full benefits package (health, retirement, ESPP, PTO, and more).

Employer: Martin Brower

Martin Brower Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on engineering role building custom SQL (PL/SQL, T-SQL) and supporting global logistics and warehouse management systems (Manhattan, Körber, Blue Yonder). Expect 24x7 on-call rotation, work with cloud services and config tools like Ansible, and a comprehensive benefits package via the Reyes Family of Businesses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with these employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.