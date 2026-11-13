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Rosemont
🧑💼 Rosemont, IL HR Jobs: Multiple High-Impact Roles Open Now
9 days ago
Rosemont is busy right now with people-focused roles, especially in HR and talent. If you’re into strategy, systems, or analytics, there’s a lot to explore.
Director of Talent Acquisition
- Employer: Culligan Water
- Location: Rosemont, IL (onsite/leadership role)
- Salary: $150,000 – $225,000 per year + bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a click: Lead talent acquisition from the ground up—own the strategy, build the team, choose the tech, and partner with senior leaders. Ideal if you have 8–12 years in TA and want a visible role with big impact and full benefits (PTO, health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k)).
Principal Compensation Analyst
- Employer: Wahl Clipper Corporation
- Location: Rosemont, IL (hybrid)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a click: Senior individual-contributor role shaping global compensation strategy—market pricing, salary structures, pay equity, and bonus/merit cycles. Great fit if you have 3–5 years comp experience, strong Excel, and want to be the go-to expert for pay decisions.
HRIS Manager
- Employer: Wahl Clipper Corporation
- Location: Rosemont, IL (hybrid, some travel)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a click: Own SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central for a global workforce—data integrity, reporting, releases, and user support. Perfect if you have 5+ years in HRIS/HR systems, love solving tech + people problems, and want a visible role across HR, IT, and payroll.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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