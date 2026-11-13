Rosemont is busy right now with finance and accounting roles, from hands-on audits to higher-level strategy. If you’re building your career or already seasoned, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Martin Brower

Martin Brower Location: Rosemont, IL (remote with on-site onboarding at HQ + 25% domestic travel )

(remote with at HQ + ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the monthly close, financial statements, and inventory control for several distribution centers. This role is great if you have 6–8+ years of experience, enjoy building financial models, and want a remote job that still keeps you connected to operations.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Other / early-career associate (entry-level track)

Other / early-career associate (entry-level track) Salary: $53,500 – $104,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Entry-level audit role focused on Japanese clients, perfect if you’re finishing an Accounting degree, meet CPA exam requirements, and are fluent in Japanese and English. You’ll learn core audit work—testing controls, reviewing financials, and using data tools—while getting strong Big 4 training and benefits.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Senior Associate (Tax / Transfer Pricing)

Senior Associate (Tax / Transfer Pricing) Salary: $77,000 – $214,000 + annual discretionary bonus

High-impact transfer pricing role for those with (or pursuing) a PhD in Economics. You’ll use financial modeling, tax research, and data analysis to advise multinationals on pricing structures, while mentoring juniors and growing within PwC’s Global Business Structuring network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.