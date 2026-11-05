📣 Rosemont, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rosemont is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from entry-level inside sales to senior leadership in banking and communications. If you’re looking to grow your income or step up your title, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Rosemont, IL (hybrid, 3+ days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,670 – $160,930 base, plus incentives

Senior-level role managing and growing relationships with business banking clients. You’ll be the primary advisor for business customers, offering loans, deposits, and other financial solutions, with a market-leading compensation plan and strong health, retirement, and paid time off benefits.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Rosemont, IL (hybrid, 3 days onsite/week )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $195,000 base, plus bonus and long-term incentives

Lead enterprise-wide external communications, media relations, and crisis communications for a major national food distributor. This role partners closely with the CEO and senior leadership, manages PR agencies, and shapes the company’s public story, with a strong benefits package and leadership scope.

Employer: LaSalle Network (for a waste & recycling services client)

(for a waste & recycling services client) Location: Rosemont, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Direct-hire, full-time

Salary: $24.00–$26.45/hour base + monthly commission

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Great fit if you’re early in your sales career and want hands-on training and clear goals. You’ll make about 40 cold calls a day, build a pipeline of commercial customers, and get experience with B2B sales, CRM tools, and the sustainability industry, plus medical, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.