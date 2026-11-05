⚖️ Rosemont, IL Legal & Claims Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rosemont’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for both new grads and seasoned claims pros. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

No experience needed, just strong computer, writing, and organization skills. You’ll help draft legal documents, update case systems, and support foreclosure/bankruptcy/collections work, with PTO, 401(k), health/vision/dental, and room to grow inside a large national firm.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,090/year (range across U.S. locations)

Senior role handling moderate to complex marine bodily injury claims from coverage review through settlement, often involving mediation or litigation. You’ll manage vendors and outside counsel, mentor teammates, travel 10–15%, and get access to multiple health plans, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume tonight, and hit apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.