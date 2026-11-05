💻 Rosemont, IL Tech Jobs: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles Open Now

Rosemont’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from student internships to senior engineering leadership. If you’re in IT and near O’Hare, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Rosemont, IL (Hybrid: onsite & remote)

Type: Full-time paid summer internship (June–August)

Full-time (June–August) Salary: Not listed (paid internship)

Work with the Digital Commerce team on real product analytics projects, writing user stories, joining Agile ceremonies, and helping shape features. Ideal for students in CS, Engineering, or Information Systems who want hands-on experience and exposure to executive leadership; local interns get priority, and out-of-area students (50+ miles away) may get a sign-on bonus to offset summer housing.

Employer: IDR, Inc. (supporting an industry-leading client)

(supporting an industry-leading client) Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Build and support enterprise applications using C#, .NET, and SQL Server, while using tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, or Cursor to speed up development. Good fit if you’re a software engineer who enjoys reviewing and improving AI-generated code and wants strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, ESOP) with a long-established tech staffing firm.

Employer: PwC

Location: Rosemont, IL

Type: Full-time, Manager level

Full-time, Manager level Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead teams designing Pega-based platform architectures and integration solutions within PwC’s Cloud Engineering, Data & Analytics practice. This is a leadership role where you’ll handle strategy, planning, budgeting, and delivery, mentor junior staff, and work directly with clients; comes with a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and more).

Employer: Strategic Employment Partners (SEP) , for a global event services company

, for a global event services company Location: Rosemont / Chicago NW suburbs (near O’Hare), Hybrid 3x/week onsite

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $130K

Join a global events company building large-scale apps with C#, .NET, SQL, and Angular in an Azure environment, with some Next.js/React in the mix. Great for mid-level devs who like true full stack work, modern cloud tools, and a steady hybrid schedule in the northwest suburbs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a focused resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.