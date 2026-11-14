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Roselle
📅 Roselle tree lighting & Winter Wonderland with sensory hour
11 days ago
📅 Tree lighting & Winter Wonderland in Roselle on Tuesday, December 1, at Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut Street.
From 5–8 PM, enjoy holiday skating, music, kids’ activities, giveaways, pictures with Santa, plus free hot chocolate and treats.
New this year is a Sensory-Friendly Hour from 4–5 PM with:
- Lower noise
- Softer lighting
- Smaller crowds
- Sensory activities
- Sensory-friendly visits with Santa
Pre-registration is required for children attending the Sensory-Friendly Hour.
To register or get more details, contact Linda Galaretta at 201-494-1184.
More Info: Roselle Announces Annual Tree Lighting and Winter ...
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