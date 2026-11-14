📅 Tree lighting & Winter Wonderland in Roselle on Tuesday, December 1, at Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut Street.

From 5–8 PM, enjoy holiday skating, music, kids’ activities, giveaways, pictures with Santa, plus free hot chocolate and treats.

New this year is a Sensory-Friendly Hour from 4–5 PM with:

Lower noise

Softer lighting

Smaller crowds

Sensory activities

Sensory-friendly visits with Santa

Pre-registration is required for children attending the Sensory-Friendly Hour.

To register or get more details, contact Linda Galaretta at 201-494-1184.