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🐱 Sweet Roselle Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Roselle has some very special kittens hoping to find their first real homes. All three are young, adoptable cats with lots of love to give.
Jessie James
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Love at First Meow Cat Rescue
- Phone: (630) 433-8663
Jessie James is a tiny tabby baby with soft cream markings. She’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet Jessie James and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calamity Jane
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Love at First Meow Cat Rescue
- Phone: (630) 433-8663
Calamity Jane is a cream-colored baby girl who’s ready to leave rescue life behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Calamity Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie Oakley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Love at First Meow Cat Rescue
- Phone: (630) 433-8663
Annie Oakley is another cream-colored baby who would love a calm, caring home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Annie Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Roselle, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Love at First Meow Cat Rescue at (630) 433-8663 or visit the links above to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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