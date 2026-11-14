Roselle has some very special kittens hoping to find their first real homes. All three are young, adoptable cats with lots of love to give.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby / cream or ivory

Brown tabby / cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Love at First Meow Cat Rescue

Phone: (630) 433-8663

Jessie James is a tiny tabby baby with soft cream markings. She’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Jessie James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Love at First Meow Cat Rescue

Phone: (630) 433-8663

Calamity Jane is a cream-colored baby girl who’s ready to leave rescue life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Calamity Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Love at First Meow Cat Rescue

Phone: (630) 433-8663

Annie Oakley is another cream-colored baby who would love a calm, caring home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Annie Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Roselle, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Love at First Meow Cat Rescue at (630) 433-8663 or visit the links above to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.