Roseland’s legal market is busy right now, especially for attorneys with real estate and benefits experience. If you’re looking to level up your practice without heading into the city, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a boutique law firm client)

Jobot (for a boutique law firm client) Location: Roseland, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $225,000 per year

Work with a boutique firm that handles complex, multi-million-dollar real estate and business matters. You’ll support commercial real estate deals from contract to closing, review titles and surveys, draft leases and deeds, and coordinate with lenders and title companies, with mentorship, bonus structure, and full benefits.

Employer: Active Consulting Services LLC (for a law firm client)

(for a law firm client) Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience (plus bonus potential)

Lead sophisticated ERISA and employee benefits work, advising employers and fiduciaries on retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation. This role can be Senior Counsel or Partner level, with client-facing responsibility, business development opportunities, and comprehensive benefits and bonuses.

Employer: Jobot (for a New Jersey real estate & land use firm)

Jobot (for a New Jersey real estate & land use firm) Location: Roseland, NJ (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000+ base plus bonuses

Join a premier real estate and land use practice with a 50/50 split between redevelopment/land use and real estate transactions. This is a non-litigation, transactional role with a defined partnership track, strong bonus structure, and direct mentorship from practice leaders.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.