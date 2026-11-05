💻 Roseland, NJ IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Roseland’s tech scene is busy right now, especially with ADP and a big voice migration project in town. If you’re senior-level in product or engineering, there’s a lot to look at here.

Employer: ADP (StandOut by ADP)

ADP (StandOut by ADP) Location: Roseland, NJ (hybrid, onsite 3 days/week , not remote)

(hybrid, , not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + potential bonus/equity/commissions per posting)

Own product vision for ADP’s strengths-based leadership and engagement platform, working closely with execs, UX, data science, and engineering. This is a senior, client-facing role for someone with 9+ years in product management and experience taking products from 0→1, ideally with GenAI-powered applications and global markets.

Employer: ADP

Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $93,400 – $230,000 / year (plus potential bonus/other comp)

Senior hands-on engineer role on ADP’s Global Digital Experience team, building and extending their Sitecore-based marketing platform. You’ll work with Sitecore XM/XP, .NET/C#, ASP.NET, Next.js, JSS, Node.js, Solr, CI/CD, containers, and AI coding tools, and help shape large-scale, multi-site, multilingual experiences.

Employer: Saicon

Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract role for three Voice Engineers to support a full Cisco Webex → Microsoft Teams enterprise voice migration. Ideal if you’ve worked in enterprise voice, know Cisco/Webex and/or Teams, and enjoy hands-on migration work, troubleshooting, and documenting complex environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.