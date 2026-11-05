💰 Roseland, NJ Finance Pros Wanted: Multiple $85K–$200K+ Roles

Roseland is hot right now for experienced accounting and finance folks, especially at the manager and director level. If you’ve built a solid career in audit, tax, or corporate accounting, there’s real money and growth here.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,500 – $213,500/year

Lead ADP’s technical accounting and SEC reporting work for a global public company. This is a high-visibility role where you’ll own complex accounting issues (revenue, stock comp, leases, M&A, etc.), drive 10-K/10-Q/8-K disclosures, and advise senior leadership across Finance, Legal, Tax, HR, and more. 10+ years technical accounting/SEC experience and CPA required.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,600 – $161,600/year

Run global compliance audits across ADP’s businesses, from planning through reporting, and present findings to senior leaders. You’ll manage multiple projects, lead meetings, analyze data for risk trends, and work closely with Legal, Privacy, and Compliance. Best fit if you have 8+ years audit experience, strong executive presence, and background in corporate/compliance auditing.

Employer: Curran & Company LLP

Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $96,400 – $117,000/year

Public accounting role focused on preparing and reviewing individual and corporate tax returns, tax provisions, and GAAP financials. You’ll handle GL reconciliations, support audits and budgeting, and communicate directly with clients. Ultratax experience is required, and you’ll get solid benefits plus options like 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Winston Staffing (recruiting for a law firm)

(recruiting for a law firm) Location: Roseland, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command finance leader for a law firm, acting as operational backup to the Director of Accounting & Finance. You’ll own the general ledger and month-end close, oversee NJ IOLTA trust account compliance, manage billing/AP & trust leaders, and document Aderant SOPs. Requires law firm accounting experience and 5+ years progressive accounting, ideally with Aderant and leadership background.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on hybrid options, exact team setup, and how your background might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.