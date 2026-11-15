Rosedale’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re an RN looking to grow your skills and income, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health & Hospice)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health & Hospice) Location: Rosedale, MD / Baltimore County & City territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,620 – $113,430/year (based on experience and other factors)

Coordinate compassionate hospice care in patients’ homes—assess, plan, and manage individualized care while working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you like autonomy, patient teaching, and building strong relationships in the community.

Employer: MedStar Health

Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time in posting system)

Salary range: $36.50 – $60.34/hour

Provide bedside nursing care from admission through discharge, with a strong focus on patient safety and experience. Great if you want flexible per diem hours while still working in a large health system with clear standards and support.

Employer: MedStar Health

Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $35.00 – $56.91/hour

Work in an outpatient infusion setting, caring for patients receiving IV therapies and oncology treatments. Ideal if you like steady schedules, focused procedures, and building ongoing relationships with returning patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.