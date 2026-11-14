Rosedale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinic and hybrid roles popping up across therapy and nursing. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Cultural Autism Learning & Motivation (CALM)

Cultural Autism Learning & Motivation (CALM) Location: Rosedale, MD (hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $110,694.85 per year

Work with children with autism in a center-based ABA program while enjoying a built-in remote day for planning and documentation. Strong benefits (PTO, mental health time, 401(k), CEUs, tuition help) and a supportive, growth-focused clinical team.

Employer: Cultural Autism Learning & Motivation (CALM)

Cultural Autism Learning & Motivation (CALM) Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000 per year

Pediatric SLP role in a multidisciplinary clinic serving kids with autism and developmental delays, with 4 in-person days and 1 telehealth day each week. Good fit if you like close teamwork with ABA/OT, want to help build a growing program, and value steady hours plus relocation support.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ambulatory oncology infusion role focused on direct patient care, assessment, and care coordination. Ideal if you enjoy building relationships with recurring patients and being part of an interdisciplinary cancer care team.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based imaging role doing diagnostic radiography, with a strong focus on radiation safety, quality standards, and EMR documentation. Good match if you like hands-on patient care, clean workflows, and mentoring newer techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local clinics often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.