Rosedale has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from retail leadership to hybrid healthcare and banking member support.

Below are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.16 – $48.56/hour

Fast-track training to run your own Walgreens store, learning both front-end and pharmacy operations. Good fit if you have strong retail management experience and want structured training, leadership growth, and clear pay transparency.

Employer: MedStar Health

Location: Rosedale, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.07 – $33.70/hour

Be the first point of contact for patients calling in for outpatient therapy appointments. Starts with 3 months on-site training, then only 2 on-site days per month, ideal if you want a mix of office and at-home work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Navy Federal Credit Union

Location: Rosedale/Baltimore, MD (branch at 6417 Petrie Way Road)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, hours based on business needs

Help members open accounts, handle loans, and solve everyday banking questions in a busy branch environment. Great for people-focused problem solvers who like steady hours, clear processes, and long-term career paths in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and nearby openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.