Rosedale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to home health and behavioral health. If you’re in care work and want steady hours or strong pay, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: MedStar Health

MedStar Health Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,588 – $180,419 per year

Lead an intermediate/critical care unit and support the Director of Nursing while guiding a team of nurses and support staff. Great fit if you have IMC or critical care experience and want leadership, career growth, and strong pay in a large health system.

Employer: New Day New Start Behavioral Health Center, LLC

Location: Rosedale, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.77 – $31.83 per hour

Be the first point of contact for clients seeking mental health and substance use services, handling referrals, intake paperwork, and coordination with clinical staff. Good role if you’re organized, like talking with people, and have some healthcare admin or behavioral health experience.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Glenmore/Baltimore area, MD (residential program; in person)

(residential program; in person) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 3pm–11pm

Pay: $19.89 per hour

Work directly with adults in a residential rehab program, helping with daily living skills, medication support, appointments, and community living goals. Great if you want hands-on mental health experience, steady afternoons/evenings, and strong training with a well-known nonprofit.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Rosedale, MD

Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks, ASAP start)

(13 weeks, ASAP start) Hours: 36 hours/week, 3×12 hr night shifts

Estimated Pay: About $1,641.75 per week (wages + housing + per diem)

Short-term travel role for experienced respiratory therapists in critical care/NICU. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, and full travel benefits—nice option if you want to boost income and try a new setting without a long commitment.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Home Base: Rosedale, MD (serving Harford County)

(serving Harford County) Type: Full-time

Pay Info: Annual total cash target: $79,222 – $118,833 Hourly: $38.09 – $57.13 Per-visit rate: $45.71 – $68.56 per visit point



Manage home health patients in the community—doing assessments, coordinating care, teaching self-care, and supervising LPNs/HHAs. Ideal if you like one-on-one care, autonomy on the road, and a mix of hourly and per-visit pay with big-company benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.