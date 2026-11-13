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🏥 Rosedale, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Rosedale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to home health and behavioral health. If you’re in care work and want steady hours or strong pay, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Assistant Director of Nursing – Intermediate Care (RN)
- Employer: MedStar Health
- Location: Rosedale, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,588 – $180,419 per year
Lead an intermediate/critical care unit and support the Director of Nursing while guiding a team of nurses and support staff. Great fit if you have IMC or critical care experience and want leadership, career growth, and strong pay in a large health system.
Intake Admissions Specialist – Behavioral Health
- Employer: New Day New Start Behavioral Health Center, LLC
- Location: Rosedale, MD (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $24.77 – $31.83 per hour
Be the first point of contact for clients seeking mental health and substance use services, handling referrals, intake paperwork, and coordination with clinical staff. Good role if you’re organized, like talking with people, and have some healthcare admin or behavioral health experience.
Rehabilitation Specialist – Residential Program
- Employer: Sheppard Pratt
- Location: Glenmore/Baltimore area, MD (residential program; in person)
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 3pm–11pm
- Pay: $19.89 per hour
Work directly with adults in a residential rehab program, helping with daily living skills, medication support, appointments, and community living goals. Great if you want hands-on mental health experience, steady afternoons/evenings, and strong training with a well-known nonprofit.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Adult Critical Care & NICU
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Rosedale, MD
- Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks, ASAP start)
- Hours: 36 hours/week, 3×12 hr night shifts
- Estimated Pay: About $1,641.75 per week (wages + housing + per diem)
Short-term travel role for experienced respiratory therapists in critical care/NICU. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, and full travel benefits—nice option if you want to boost income and try a new setting without a long commitment.
Registered Nurse – Home Health (Harford County)
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Home Base: Rosedale, MD (serving Harford County)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Info:
- Annual total cash target: $79,222 – $118,833
- Hourly: $38.09 – $57.13
- Per-visit rate: $45.71 – $68.56 per visit point
Manage home health patients in the community—doing assessments, coordinating care, teaching self-care, and supervising LPNs/HHAs. Ideal if you like one-on-one care, autonomy on the road, and a mix of hourly and per-visit pay with big-company benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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