undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Rosedale, MD Home Health RN Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rosedale’s home health scene is busy right now—great if you’re an RN who likes one‑on‑one care and flexible days on the road instead of the hospital floor.
Here are a few solid full-time RN home health roles hiring now in and around Rosedale, MD.
Registered Nurse Home Health - Baltimore County
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)
- Location: Rosedale, MD (Baltimore County, home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $79,222 – $118,833 annual total cash target, $38.09 – $57.13/hour, $45.71 – $68.56 per visit point
Home health Nurse Case Manager role where you manage a patient caseload, do in‑home assessments, create care plans, and coordinate with a full care team. Mix of per‑visit and hourly pay, plus a broad benefits package and growth paths within the Optum / UnitedHealth Group family.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Care – Anne Arundel County
- Employer: MedStar Health Home Care
- Location: Based from Rosedale, MD, serving Annapolis/Arnold/Severna Park/Crofton
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1 weekend/month
- Pay: $35.68 – $64.71/hour
Award‑winning home health agency where you support patients healing at home with strong autonomy and a full interdisciplinary team behind you. Comes with comprehensive health benefits, generous PTO, retirement with match, tuition help, referral bonuses, and relocation assistance up to $5,000.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Care – Howard County
- Employer: MedStar Health Home Care
- Location: Based from Rosedale, MD, serving Howard County (Columbia area)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1 weekend/month
- Pay: $35.68 – $64.71/hour
Very similar setup to the Anne Arundel role, but focused on Howard County patients. You’ll manage a home health caseload from routine to complex, with the same MedStar benefits, wellness focus, and support for continuing education.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.