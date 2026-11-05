🏥 Rosedale, MD Home Health RN Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rosedale’s home health scene is busy right now—great if you’re an RN who likes one‑on‑one care and flexible days on the road instead of the hospital floor.

Here are a few solid full-time RN home health roles hiring now in and around Rosedale, MD.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Rosedale, MD (Baltimore County, home health)

(Baltimore County, home health) Type: Full-time

Pay: $79,222 – $118,833 annual total cash target, $38.09 – $57.13/hour, $45.71 – $68.56 per visit point

Home health Nurse Case Manager role where you manage a patient caseload, do in‑home assessments, create care plans, and coordinate with a full care team. Mix of per‑visit and hourly pay, plus a broad benefits package and growth paths within the Optum / UnitedHealth Group family.

Employer: MedStar Health Home Care

Location: Based from Rosedale, MD , serving Annapolis/Arnold/Severna Park/Crofton

Based from , serving Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday , 1 weekend/month

, , Pay: $35.68 – $64.71/hour

Award‑winning home health agency where you support patients healing at home with strong autonomy and a full interdisciplinary team behind you. Comes with comprehensive health benefits, generous PTO, retirement with match, tuition help, referral bonuses, and relocation assistance up to $5,000.

Employer: MedStar Health Home Care

Location: Based from Rosedale, MD , serving Howard County (Columbia area)

Based from , serving Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday , 1 weekend/month

, , Pay: $35.68 – $64.71/hour

Very similar setup to the Anne Arundel role, but focused on Howard County patients. You’ll manage a home health caseload from routine to complex, with the same MedStar benefits, wellness focus, and support for continuing education.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.