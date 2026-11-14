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🔧 Multiple Building Maintenance Openings in Roseburg, OR
Roseburg has steady demand for people who can keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these maintenance roles are worth a look.
Handyperson, Light Maintenance – Full Time
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Roseburg, OR
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Starting pay: $15.55 per hour
Keep a busy facility in top shape: cleaning rooms and restrooms, handling light repairs (carpentry, electrical, plumbing), and setting up rooms for events. Full-time staff (30+ hours/week) get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, Quick Pay access, pet insurance, and discount perks.
Also listed in Spanish on Indeed here:
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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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