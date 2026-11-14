Roseburg has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from gas stations to banking. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced cashier role at a busy travel stop. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. No experience needed – they’ll train you and there’s room to grow into other departments.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Roseburg, OR (Garden Valley branch)

Type: Full-time (38 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts, basic transactions, and digital banking tools. Includes healthcare, retirement plans, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave, plus training to build a long-term career in financial services.

Employer: H&S Energy Products

Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thu–Sun, 12:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor role helping customers at the pumps, handling fuel safely, and keeping the forecourt clean and stocked. Good fit if you like steady movement, clear routines, and working a set four-day schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.