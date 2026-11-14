Roseburg’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to construction and industrial supplies. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC (Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehab)

Volare Health, LLC (Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehab) Location: Roseburg, OR (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$90,000/year (DOE & license)

Lead admissions and marketing for a skilled nursing and rehab center, managing the full admissions process and building referral relationships in the community. Comes with health coverage, company-paid life insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Roseburg, OR (Territory-based, hybrid)

(Territory-based, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: 1st year plan: $55,000–$95,000 + uncapped commission

Grow a local sales territory for a national MRO (maintenance/repair) distributor, mixing cold calling, account management, and product demos. Uncapped commission plus medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp make this strong for driven sellers.

Employer: Romtec, Inc.

Location: Roseburg, OR (In person)

(In person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hour

Technical sales role with a design-build firm for park and recreation structures, ideal if you like construction, plans, and specs. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA, life, disability, PTO, retirement plan, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail and similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.