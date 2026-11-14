Roseburg has some solid driving and delivery jobs right now, from local routes to rail safety work. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some physical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Roseburg, OR (travel 50–85% of the time)

(travel of the time) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour

Field-based rail safety role keeping work crews safe on active tracks. Good fit if you have 2+ years railroad experience, like detailed safety work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays).

Employer: FedEx

Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 8am–2pm

, Pay: $23.52–$33.84/hour

Application deadline: 11/20

Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and help customers. Great if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, want steady daytime hours, and like the idea of big-company benefits and possible bonuses.

Employer: Parts Authority

Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour (minimum listed)

Deliver auto parts to local shops on set routes and help in the store/warehouse when needed. Nice option if you want steady hours, tips for advancement, and a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation and sick leave).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedules and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.