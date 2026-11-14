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🏥 Roseburg, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Roseburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several roles hiring now, from bedside care to advanced practice.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $3,138/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Roseburg, OR
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts (7A–5P), start 12/07/2026
- Pay: $3,138 per week (with potential tax-free stipends)
- Perks: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CEUs, license help, and multiple insurance options.
High-paying cath lab travel role with strong benefits and 24/7 clinical support. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of cath lab experience and want a well-supported contract in a smaller Oregon city.
Travel Occupational Therapist - $2,350/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Roseburg, OR
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts, start 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,350 per week (estimate including stipends)
- Perks: Day 1 health, dental, vision, employer-paid life insurance, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and access to the Club CoreMed annual vacation.
Great fit for OTs who like variety and travel, with strong recruiter support and the chance to extend if it’s a good match.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Veterans Exams
- Employer: Pro Med HealthCare Services
- Location: Roseburg, OR 97470
- Type: Full-time (3 days per week)
- Schedule: 3 days/week, start ASAP (after training/credentialing)
- Pay: $68.75 per hour
- Role: Exam-only C&P exams for U.S. veterans (no ongoing treatment, no prescribing, no disability rating decisions).
You’ll review records, perform focused physical exams, and complete reports within 24 hours to support VA disability claims. New grad NPs and PAs are welcome if licensed and certified, and it’s a good option if you like structured, outpatient work with a clear mission.
Caregiver / Med Tech
- Employer: Curry manor
- Location: Roseburg, OR
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $17.50 per hour
- Shifts: Night and overnight preferred
- Benefits: Health and dental insurance, paid time off.
Hands-on role helping residents with daily living, meals, safety checks, and medications. Good fit if you’re patient, detail-oriented, and want steady hours with benefits in a residential care setting.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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