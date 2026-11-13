Roseburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new travel and local roles popping up often. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay in town or try a travel contract.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Roseburg, OR (Outpatient rehab clinic)

(Outpatient rehab clinic) Salary: $2,467 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Travel / Internship , Full-time , 13-week contract , Days, 5x8s, 40 hrs/week

, , , Start date: 12/07/2026

Work in an outpatient rehab setting with a 9–11 patient/day caseload, focused on upper extremity ortho, post-op hand, and neuro conditions. No weekends, flexible daytime hours, COTA support, and one week of onboarding/documentation training make this a strong fit for experienced OTs (2+ years, outpatient and splinting required).

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Roseburg, OR

Salary: $3,138 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Travel / Local Contract , Full-time , 13-week contract , Days, 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week

, , , Start date: 12/07/2026

Cath Lab Tech role with day-one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong travel subsidies for those who qualify. Ideal if you have 1+ year of Cath Lab experience and want a high-paying contract with lots of support and CEUs.

Employer: CHI Mercy Health

Location: Roseburg, OR (Outpatient setting)

(Outpatient setting) Salary: $19.87 – $28.06/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on lab role where you’ll collect and process specimens, perform venous and capillary draws on all ages, and help with CLIA-waived and moderately complex testing. Great entry point into healthcare labs with student loan repayment, only a high school diploma/GED and BLS (within 90 days) required; phlebotomy certification and acute care experience are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings in Roseburg and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.