Roseburg’s beauty scene is busy right now. Ulta Beauty is hiring across the store and salon, so you can find something that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you’re an experienced stylist with a cosmetology license, this role lets you do it all: cuts, color, texture, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more. You’ll focus on guest consultations, building strong client relationships, and helping drive salon sales.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a higher-level stylist role for pros who love a busy chair and strong sales goals. Along with advanced hair services, you’ll also offer brow services, support in-store events, and partner closely with the wider store team.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have a cosmetology license and some salon experience and want to grow. You’ll handle core hair services, recommend products, and help create a welcoming, high-energy salon experience.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare and enjoy helping people shop. You’ll greet guests, answer product questions, do basic makeup applications and demos, run the register, and keep shelves stocked and tidy.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a behind-the-scenes role focused on stocking, shipment, and store cleanliness. Good for someone who likes staying busy, following clear processes, and keeping the store running smoothly.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still reviewing candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.