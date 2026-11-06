🛒 Roseburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Roseburg has some solid front-desk and customer-facing roles open right now, with steady hours and clear pay ranges. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank Location: 445 SE Main St, Roseburg, OR (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Be the first friendly face customers see and handle daily banking tasks like deposits, withdrawals, and payments. This role comes with a full benefits package, incentive plan, and clear paths for career growth in banking.

Employer: Parkway Animal Hospital (via Western Veterinary Partners)

Parkway Animal Hospital (via Western Veterinary Partners) Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule, Monday–Friday )

(4x10 schedule, ) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Perfect if you love pets and people. You’ll manage phones, appointments, payments, and greet clients in a busy animal hospital, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, pet discount, and uniform allowance.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.