🎓 Roseburg OR Education Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Roseburg and nearby towns have some solid school jobs open right now, from classroom support to district leadership. If you like working with students or supporting teachers, this week has options at different levels.

Employer: Douglas Education Service District (for Glendale School District )

Douglas Education Service District (for ) Location: Glendale, OR (about 45–50 minutes from Roseburg)

(about 45–50 minutes from Roseburg) Type: Temporary, Licensed , remainder of 2026–27 school year

, remainder of Salary: $46,925 – $86,963 per year

Deadline: 11/11/2026

Teach high school agriculture and electives in a small rural district with a 4‑day school week and excellent benefits. Great fit if you have or can get an Oregon Teaching License and want a tight‑knit staff and smaller community.

Employer: Douglas Education Service District

Location: Roseburg, OR

Type: Full-time, 220 days/year, Administrative

Salary: $92,640 per year

Deadline: 11/10/2026 at 3 p.m.

Lead regional work in instructional coaching, early literacy, and educator development across Douglas County. This role is ideal for someone with an Oregon Administrator License who enjoys big-picture planning, managing grants, and supporting multiple districts.

Employer: Douglas Education Service District (for Riddle School District )

Douglas Education Service District (for ) Location: Riddle, OR

Type: Classified, 6 hours/day, 5 days/week

Salary: $18.04 – $20.51 per hour (DOE)

Deadline: 11/11/2026 at 3 p.m.

Support a Developmental Learning Classroom at Riddle Elementary, working closely with students receiving special education services. Good match if you have an AA or equivalent experience, like hands-on work with kids, and want to be part of a special education team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—schools here often hire again for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.