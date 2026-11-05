🏥 Roseburg, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Roseburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, home health, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in patient care or therapy, there are several solid options here, from PRN shifts to big sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #2477, 2125 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR

Salary: $18–$31/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, opening/morning shifts

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support patients. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Roseburg, OR (VA facility)

(VA facility) Salary: GS-8 level (federal pay scale; amount not listed)

GS-8 level (federal pay scale; amount not listed) Type: Full-Time, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm, on-site

Lead the sterile processing team that keeps surgical and procedural instruments safe and ready for use. This role is hands-on with decontamination and sterilization plus full supervisory duties over staff and workflow.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers

Location: Gentle Dental Roseburg, Roseburg, OR

Salary: Average $150,000–$400,000/year (full-time earnings)

(full-time earnings) Type: Full-Time

Help launch a brand-new Gentle Dental location and build your own patient base from day one. Big $40,000 sign-on bonus, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), malpractice, CE support), and full clinical autonomy with corporate support behind the scenes.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Roseburg, OR

Facility in Salary: $1,874/week (40 hours, days; package subject to confirmation)

(40 hours, days; package subject to confirmation) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 8-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

Take a 13-week PT travel contract while exploring Southern Oregon. You’ll handle evaluations, treatment plans, and rehab in a clinical setting, with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Roseburg, OR

Facility in Salary: $1,874/week (40 hours, days; package subject to confirmation)

(40 hours, days; package subject to confirmation) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment starting 12/12/2026, 8-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

13-week SLP travel role working with patients who have communication and swallowing disorders. Includes competitive travel pay, day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong clinical support.

Employer: CHI Mercy Health

Location: Roseburg, OR

Salary: $22.51–$31.79/hour

Type: Contract

Provide bedside care, transport, and daily support for patients on the medical floor under RN direction. Great fit if you have an Oregon CNA license and want hospital experience in a mission-driven, team-focused environment.

Employer: CHI Mercy Health

Location: Roseburg, OR

Salary: $55.34–$77.32/hour

Type: Full-Time, core schedule: Week 1 Mon–Wed, Week 2 Sun–Tue

Work on a busy surgical floor providing post-op and orthopedic care. Role includes a student loan repayment program and relocation assistance, plus a steady 3-shifts-per-week core schedule.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Roseburg, OR (various partner facilities)

(various partner facilities) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Per-Diem / PRN (listed as full-time in posting, but per-diem role)

Flexible RN work across multiple facilities, ideal if you want to pick up shifts and keep your skills sharp. You’ll assess patients, give meds, document in EHRs, and coordinate with care teams in different settings.

Employer: Optum (LHC Group / home health)

(LHC Group / home health) Location: Roseburg, OR

Salary: $74,560–$111,840/year (based on full-time; PRN pay will vary)

(based on full-time; PRN pay will vary) Type: PRN Registered Nurse, home health

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes—assessments, meds, IVs, tube feedings, catheters, and family teaching. Good match if you have home health experience, want flexible PRN work, and like one-on-one patient time.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Location: Roseburg, OR

Salary: $85,120–$127,680/year (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-Time, home health

See patients in their homes to improve mobility, strength, balance, and safety while helping prevent rehospitalizations. Best for PTs who like autonomy, driving between visits, and building longer-term relationships with patients.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.