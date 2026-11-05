🚧 Multiple Mechanic Openings in Roseburg, OR Construction Trades

Roseburg’s trades scene is busy, and ag equipment shops are hiring. If you’re handy with tools and like big machines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Agriculture & Turf Division

Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Agriculture & Turf Division Location: Roseburg, OR (field-based, travel to customer sites)

(field-based, travel to customer sites) Type: Full-time (listed via internship category, but described as a regular mechanic role)

Full-time (listed via internship category, but described as a regular mechanic role) Pay: $28+/hr (DOE)

Work on farm and heavy ag equipment out in the field, using a fully equipped service truck. You’ll diagnose and repair engines, hydraulics, electrical, and more, with 3+ years experience and your own tools. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and lots of training and growth potential.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Field Mechanic – Same Role

Employer: Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Agriculture & Turf Division

Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Agriculture & Turf Division Location: Roseburg, OR (shop-based)

(shop-based) Type: Full-time (listed via internship category, but described as a regular mechanic role)

Full-time (listed via internship category, but described as a regular mechanic role) Pay: $25+/hr (DOE)

Stay in the shop and work on all makes and models of ag equipment, including John Deere. You’ll handle diagnostics and repairs on engines, hydraulics, electrical, and A/C, with 2+ years experience and your own tools. Same solid benefits package, retirement match, paid time off, and clear paths to advance.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.