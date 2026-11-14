Rosebud’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from entry-level patient care to advanced practice roles. If you’re looking to work in a tight-knit community with real impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: DT-Trak Consulting, Inc (DT-Healthcare Staffing)

DT-Trak Consulting, Inc (DT-Healthcare Staffing) Location: Rosebud, SD – IHS Hospital Outpatient Clinic

– IHS Hospital Outpatient Clinic Type: Local Contract, Full-time (40 hrs/week, days, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $90–95/hr (listing) | Detailed package shows ~$93.67/hr blended + $500 travel allowance

(listing) | Detailed package shows + Start: Early 2027 (multi-month assignment, potential extensions)

Outpatient primary care across the lifespan, no nights, weekends, or holidays. Ideal if you’re an FNP/AGNP with at least 1+ year of primary care experience and want to serve a rural American Indian/Alaska Native community.

Employer: DT-Trak Consulting, Inc (DT-Healthcare Staffing)

DT-Trak Consulting, Inc (DT-Healthcare Staffing) Location: Rosebud, SD – IHS Hospital Outpatient Clinic

– IHS Hospital Outpatient Clinic Type: Local Contract, Full-time (40 hrs/week, days, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $90–95/hr (listing) | Detailed package shows ~$93.67/hr blended + $500 travel allowance

(listing) | Detailed package shows + Start: Early 2027 (multi-month assignment, potential extensions)

Clinic-based outpatient primary care with chronic disease management, preventive care, and minor procedures. Great fit for a PA-C with 1+ year of primary care experience who wants weekday-only work and meaningful service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Rosebud, SD (federal facility on Rosebud Sioux Reservation)

(federal facility on Rosebud Sioux Reservation) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour shifts (8 am–8 pm or 8 pm–8 am), low-volume ED (~14K visits/year)

(8 am–8 pm or 8 pm–8 am), low-volume ED (~14K visits/year) Perks: Any state license accepted, free shared housing next to hospital, hospitalists on-site 24/7

Emergency Medicine role in a lower-volume setting with strong APP and hospitalist support. Good option if you’re BC/BE in EM with OB experience and want rural practice plus housing included.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Rosebud, SD (outpatient dialysis clinic)

(outpatient dialysis clinic) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; varies by experience and local wage rates (see DaVita site)

Competitive; varies by experience and local wage rates (see DaVita site) Schedule: Long shifts; must be flexible for mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays

Hands-on role supporting patients with end-stage renal disease under RN supervision—great entry point into healthcare. Includes paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and clear career growth paths (like programs to become an RN).

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about a move to Rosebud or a change of pace.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.