🏥 Several Healthcare Jobs in Roosevelt, UT with Solid Pay

Roosevelt’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings both at the bedside and behind the scenes. If you want steady work and a chance to help your neighbors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avalon Health Care Group – Uintah Basin Rehabilitation and Senior Villa

Avalon Health Care Group – Location: Roosevelt, UT

Type: PRN / On-Call

Salary: Pay based on experience (not listed)

This role focuses on one-on-one speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing therapy with residents in a smaller, more personal facility. You’ll build close relationships, work with an interdisciplinary team, and enjoy competitive pay, benefits, and support for professional growth.

Employer: Avalon Health Care Group – Uintah Basin Rehabilitation and Senior Villa

Avalon Health Care Group – Location: Roosevelt, UT

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN/On-Call

Salary: $18.00 – $23.50/hour + weekend shift differentials

Help residents with daily care, vital signs, and basic nursing support while working in a close-knit facility that values trust and respect. Full-time staff get a strong benefits package, including 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, disability coverage, and more.

Employer: Avalon Health Care Group – Uintah Basin Rehabilitation and Senior Villa

Avalon Health Care Group – Location: Roosevelt, UT

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN/On-Call

Salary: $15.00/hour

Perfect if you’ve finished a nurse assistant training program and are working toward your CNA. You’ll assist with daily care, mobility, and vital signs under nurse supervision, with help to grow into a certified role and access to 401(k) and insurance benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Uintah Basin Healthcare

Location: Roosevelt, UT (on-site, not remote)

Type: Not stated (likely full-time; check listing)

Not stated (likely full-time; check listing) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like detail work and problem-solving more than bedside care. You’ll validate, submit, and appeal insurance claims, verify eligibility, and help patients with billing questions. A high school diploma is required; medical billing experience is preferred but not required.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible schedules listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.