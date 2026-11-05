👔 Roosevelt, UT Management Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Roosevelt’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and energy. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to move up.

Employer: DNOW

DNOW Location: Roosevelt, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary + bonus and full benefits)

Lead projects for a major oil & gas supplier, from pricing and supplier negotiations to on-time delivery for customers. This role is great if you have 5+ years in project management/sales and a strong background in pipe, valves, and fittings, and want clear growth, 401(k), and full medical benefits.

Employer: Baker Hughes

Location: Roosevelt, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonuses and a comprehensive benefits package)

Oversee field operations for a global energy tech company—plan jobs, direct crews, manage chemical inventory, and handle client accounts. Good fit if you have 2–3 years oilfield experience, like being in the field, and want strong health, life, disability, and 401(k) benefits with a big-name employer.

Employer: Uintah Basin Healthcare

Location: Roosevelt, UT

Type: Likely Full-time (clinic leadership role)

Likely (clinic leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of a primary care clinic—staff scheduling, patient flow, budgets, and compliance (OSHA, HIPAA, CLIA, RHC). Ideal if you enjoy leading clinical and admin teams, improving patient experience, and working closely with providers on quality and value-based care metrics.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.