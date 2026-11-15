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Romulus
🚌 Romulus, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
5 days ago
Romulus is buzzing with driving work right now, from long-haul CDL routes to local package delivery. If you like being on the road, there are several ways to earn steady money with your own wheels or a company truck.
CDL-A Truck Drivers – Dedicated Round Trips TX - $2,000/week - Home Weekly
- Employer: KJS TRANSPORT INC
- Location: Romulus, MI (Detroit, MI ↔ El Paso, TX dedicated lane)
- Salary: $2,000 per week
- Type: Full-time, CDL-A, solo or team
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady miles on a dedicated route, drop & hook, no-touch freight, and guaranteed weekly home time. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years) who want predictable pay and schedule.
Independent Owner-Operator Delivery Driver – SUV/Cargo Van
- Employer: KJ Cargo Solutions LLC
- Location: Romulus, MI (routes across Metro Detroit)
- Pay: $1.80 per completed stop (about $108–$180+ per day at 60–100 stops)
- Type: 1099 independent contractor
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you already do Amazon/FedEx-style routes and own a cargo van, minivan, or SUV. You set your availability, get a flexible schedule, and can grow with more routes as volume increases.
CDL OTR Driver
- Employer: JDD LOGISTICS, LLC
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Pay: $0.60 – $0.70 per mile
- Type: Full-time, OTR CDL
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic over-the-road role for drivers who want to rack up miles. You may work with reefers, flatbeds, tankers, or auto transport while following DOT and FMCSA rules.
Non-CDL Delivery Driver – Cargo Vans & Minivans Needed
- Employer: Full Throttle Trucking
- Location: Pickup in Romulus, MI (routes in Rochester, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Waterford, Clarkston, White Lake, Oxford, Leonard, Lake Orion)
- Pay: $2.30 per stop (SUV), $2.40 per stop (minivan/cargo van)
- Listed as about $112.50 – $400 per day or $1,000 – $2,500 per week, depending on volume
- Type: Contract, 1099 independent contractor
- Why it’s worth a look: High-volume 75–150 packages per day with weekly pay every Friday. Great if you own a van, can handle physical work, and want to push for higher earnings.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s looking for road work around Romulus.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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