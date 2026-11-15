Romulus is buzzing with driving work right now, from long-haul CDL routes to local package delivery. If you like being on the road, there are several ways to earn steady money with your own wheels or a company truck.

Employer: KJS TRANSPORT INC

KJS TRANSPORT INC Location: Romulus, MI (Detroit, MI ↔ El Paso, TX dedicated lane)

(Detroit, MI ↔ El Paso, TX dedicated lane) Salary: $2,000 per week

Type: Full-time, CDL-A, solo or team

Why it’s worth a look: Steady miles on a dedicated route, drop & hook, no-touch freight, and guaranteed weekly home time. Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years) who want predictable pay and schedule.

Employer: KJ Cargo Solutions LLC

Location: Romulus, MI (routes across Metro Detroit)

(routes across Metro Detroit) Pay: $1.80 per completed stop (about $108–$180+ per day at 60–100 stops)

(about at 60–100 stops) Type: 1099 independent contractor

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you already do Amazon/FedEx-style routes and own a cargo van, minivan, or SUV. You set your availability, get a flexible schedule, and can grow with more routes as volume increases.

Employer: JDD LOGISTICS, LLC

Location: Romulus, MI

Pay: $0.60 – $0.70 per mile

Type: Full-time, OTR CDL

Why it’s worth a look: Classic over-the-road role for drivers who want to rack up miles. You may work with reefers, flatbeds, tankers, or auto transport while following DOT and FMCSA rules.

Employer: Full Throttle Trucking

Location: Pickup in Romulus, MI (routes in Rochester, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Waterford, Clarkston, White Lake, Oxford, Leonard, Lake Orion)

(routes in Rochester, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Waterford, Clarkston, White Lake, Oxford, Leonard, Lake Orion) Pay: $2.30 per stop (SUV) , $2.40 per stop (minivan/cargo van) Listed as about $112.50 – $400 per day or $1,000 – $2,500 per week , depending on volume

, Type: Contract, 1099 independent contractor

Why it’s worth a look: High-volume 75–150 packages per day with weekly pay every Friday. Great if you own a van, can handle physical work, and want to push for higher earnings.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s looking for road work around Romulus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.