Romulus is busy with freight and distribution, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid local options if you’re ready to get behind the wheel.

Employer: Imperial Brady

Imperial Brady Location: Romulus, MI

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm or until route is done)

(Monday–Friday, or until route is done) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Drive a 26’ box truck on a set route, making local deliveries and unloading with a pallet jack, dolly, and lift gate. Good fit if you have CDL B, at least 1 year of recent CDL B and route experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and like a mix of driving and customer service.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Romulus, MI (must live within 50 miles)

Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,275–$1,575 weekly average , at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 90 days

, at least for first 90 days Home time: Weekly

Sign-on bonus: Up to $5,000 (experienced), $2,000 (inexperienced)

Haul paper products in dry van trailers across the Eastern 37 states with 100% no-touch freight and mostly drop-and-hook. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and options for company-paid CDL training if you still need your Class A.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Romulus, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.86 per hour starting

Entry path into road driving with a major carrier, ideal if you want to learn and grow into a full driver role at FedEx Freight. Backed by a large, stable employer with a clear pay rate and a focus on equal opportunity.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles in Romulus tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.