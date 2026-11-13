📅 Ford opens new Vault of 125 historic cars in Romulus

Ford Motor Co. is debuting its new Ford Vault this weekend in Romulus, Michigan, inside a former Amazon fulfillment center that’s now a 79,000-square-foot home for the company’s Heritage Fleet.

On Saturday, a limited group of employees and members of the public with tickets will get to see 125 rare and historic vehicles, including:

A 2005 Mustang GT proof-of-concept nicknamed “Johnny Cash”

nicknamed The first three cars to finish Le Mans in 1966

A 1910 right-hand-drive Model T built in the U.K.

built in the U.K. A 1973 Mustang convertible from The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Tickets for this first opening sold out quickly, but Ford says there will be future showings and that they plan to make the Vault available to the car community in Michigan.

The Vault also serves as a working archive for Ford’s designers and engineers, who use these vehicles to study the company’s history and past ideas.