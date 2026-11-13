Romulus airport spots are busy and hiring, especially around food, coffee, and hotels. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Paradies Lagardère

Paradies Lagardère Location: Romulus, MI (airport area)

(airport area) Type: Not listed (set weekly schedule)

Not listed (set weekly schedule) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule highlight: Sun 8am–2pm, Mon–Tue 2pm–10pm, Thu–Fri 8am–2pm, Wed/Sat off

This role keeps airport restaurants and kiosks stocked, clean, and running smoothly. Good fit if you like moving around, staying busy, and don’t mind light maintenance and cleaning.

Employer: Sheraton / Remington Hospitality

Location: Romulus, MI 48174 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, tuition reimbursement

You’ll check guests in and out, handle payments, and help with reservations. Great if you have 1+ year hotel/front desk/guest service experience and want solid benefits in a busy airport hotel.

Employer: Paradies Lagardère

Paradies Lagardère Location: Romulus, MI (airport Starbucks)

(airport Starbucks) Type: Temporary , early-morning shifts

, early-morning shifts Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule highlight: Tue–Thu 5am–1pm, Fri–Sat 4am–12pm, Sun/Mon off

Make coffee and espresso drinks for travelers and keep the bar area clean and stocked. Good for early birds who like a high-energy, customer-facing job and don’t mind being on their feet.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.