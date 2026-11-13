Romulus is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, thanks to all the freight moving through the area. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced, hands-on jobs.

Employer: MATRIX QUALITY SERVICES

MATRIX QUALITY SERVICES Location: Romulus, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

1st shift, 6:00am–2:30pm Monday–Saturday. Move parts around the warehouse, load/unload trucks, and keep inventory accurate using a hand scanner. Comes with weekly pay, paid holidays, PTO, and health insurance. Must have 1+ year sit-down hi-lo experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Romulus, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate and dispatch drivers across the metro area, track routes, and adjust schedules to keep deliveries on time. You’ll work closely with operations and sales, and need DOT/Federal Motor Carrier knowledge, strong multitasking skills, and a valid driver’s license. United Rentals offers strong benefits, career growth, and paid leave.

Employer: Pure Flavor

Location: Romulus, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate a forklift in a refrigerated warehouse (45–55°F) to load trucks, move product, and check shipments for accuracy. Great fit if you have 2+ years of forklift experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.