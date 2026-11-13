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Romulus
📅 Sign up for Romulus HS student & community entrepreneur fair
7 days ago
📅 Meet Romulus teen entrepreneurs at RHS on Nov. 18
Romulus High School is hosting Lunch & Launch: Student & Community Entrepreneur Fair on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM in the RHS Cafeteria.
Local business owners are invited to:
- Host a table
- Share your business story and advice
- Answer questions from students in grades 9–12
- Bring products, photos, tools, or a small display
Selected students will also feature their own ventures at a Student Startup Spotlight table.
Entrepreneurs:
- Sign up using the provided form (SIGN UP HERE link)
- Arrive by 10:00 AM for setup (students arrive at 10:20 AM)
- Park near the main entrance
- Be ready to show ID as a school visitor
This event is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week and is open to community entrepreneurs who want to connect with Romulus students.
More Info: Lunch & Launch: Student & Community Entrepreneur ...
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