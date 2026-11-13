📅 Meet Romulus teen entrepreneurs at RHS on Nov. 18

Romulus High School is hosting Lunch & Launch: Student & Community Entrepreneur Fair on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM in the RHS Cafeteria.

Local business owners are invited to:

Host a table

Share your business story and advice

Answer questions from students in grades 9–12

Bring products, photos, tools, or a small display

Selected students will also feature their own ventures at a Student Startup Spotlight table.

Entrepreneurs:

Sign up using the provided form (SIGN UP HERE link)

Arrive by 10:00 AM for setup (students arrive at 10:20 AM )

for setup (students arrive at ) Park near the main entrance

Be ready to show ID as a school visitor

This event is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week and is open to community entrepreneurs who want to connect with Romulus students.