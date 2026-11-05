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Romulus
📣 Romulus, MI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
6 days ago
Romulus has some strong sales openings right now, from entry-level reps to students chasing big summer commissions. If you like talking to people and don’t mind staying active, these are worth a look.
Relief Sales Representative (Beer & Beverage)
- Employer: West Side Beer Distributing
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Salary: Starting at $42,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
This is an entry-level sales role with no prior sales experience required. You’ll visit local retail accounts, stock and rotate beer, build displays, and support promotions while earning solid pay plus benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and paid training.
Summer Sales Internship – Make $7,000–$20,000+ (Training Provided)
- Employer: Lotus Sales
- Location: Romulus, MI (summer travel/relocation options)
- Pay: Commission + bonuses, average first-year $10,000–$14,000
- Type: Full-time summer internship
Door-to-door sales to homeowners with training provided and a chance to earn serious money in one summer. Best for motivated, competitive students who want real sales experience and are okay working long days Monday–Saturday.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
You’ll grow sales within existing customer accounts through prospecting, cold calling, and product demos. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and strong training and advancement paths at a Fortune 500 company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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