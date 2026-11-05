📣 Romulus, MI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Romulus has some strong sales openings right now, from entry-level reps to students chasing big summer commissions. If you like talking to people and don’t mind staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Side Beer Distributing

West Side Beer Distributing Location: Romulus, MI

Salary: Starting at $42,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

This is an entry-level sales role with no prior sales experience required. You’ll visit local retail accounts, stock and rotate beer, build displays, and support promotions while earning solid pay plus benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Romulus, MI (summer travel/relocation options)

Pay: Commission + bonuses, average first-year $10,000–$14,000

Type: Full-time summer internship

Door-to-door sales to homeowners with training provided and a chance to earn serious money in one summer. Best for motivated, competitive students who want real sales experience and are okay working long days Monday–Saturday.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Romulus, MI

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Not listed (competitive pay + benefits) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

You’ll grow sales within existing customer accounts through prospecting, cold calling, and product demos. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and strong training and advancement paths at a Fortune 500 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.