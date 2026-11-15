There are some nice free items being offered near Romeoville, especially in the Lakewood Falls (Plainfield, IL) area. If you need furniture, travel gear, or kids’ items, take a look below.

Item: White wooden three-drawer nightstand with a decorative leaf design on the top drawer.

Condition: Top is a little messed up, but drawers appear usable based on the description.

Location: Lakewood Falls, Plainfield, IL (near Romeoville)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a bedroom, guest room, or as a small storage piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large glass terrarium with a secure mesh lid.

Use: Suitable for reptiles or small pets (like lizards, snakes, or similar pets that need a tank).

Location: Lakewood Falls, Plainfield, IL

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re setting up a habitat or need a backup tank.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Little Tikes adjustable basketball hoop for kids.

Features: Height can be adjusted as your child grows.

Location: Lakewood Falls, Plainfield, IL

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for a driveway, basement, or backyard to help kids burn off energy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 black suitcases.

Details: Includes two upright suitcases and one garment bag. Described as durable and spacious.

Location: Lakewood Falls, Plainfield, IL

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for travel, storage, or college move-in.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray Toyota Sienna car seat with headrest.

Condition/Use: Listed as in good condition. The poster notes their son used it for gaming, so it may be useful as a replacement seat or project seat, not necessarily for vehicle safety use.

Location: Lakewood Falls, Plainfield, IL

Category: Automotive

Source: nextdoor.com

Could work for a DIY project, gaming chair setup, or similar use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in the Romeoville and Lakewood Falls area tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.