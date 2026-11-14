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Romeoville
🍽️ Romeoville IL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Romeoville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and flexible shifts. If you like working with people (or food), these local spots are hiring.
Service Team Associate – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Romeoville, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16 – $19 per hour
- Perks include free meals while working, flexible schedules, health benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with company match, and paid training. Great fit if you want a fast-paced job with clear paths to grow into leadership.
Salad / Pantry Team Member – Fat Ricky's
- Employer: Fat Ricky's
- Location: Romeoville, IL
- Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $16 – $17 per hour
- Prep fresh salads, sandwiches, and more while keeping a clean, organized station. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training—nice option if you like kitchen work and steady routines.
Hotel Front Desk Agent – Super 8 Motel
- Employer: SUPER 8 Motel – Romeoville / Bolingbrook
- Location: Romeoville, IL
- Type: In-person, shifts include weekends and holidays
- Pay: From $15 per hour
- Welcome guests, handle check-ins/outs, phones, payments, and help with laundry when needed. Good match if you’re friendly, organized, and want hotel experience with room to build customer service skills.
If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local roles like these can fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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