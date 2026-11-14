Romeoville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and flexible shifts. If you like working with people (or food), these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Romeoville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $19 per hour

Perks include free meals while working, flexible schedules, health benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with company match, and paid training. Great fit if you want a fast-paced job with clear paths to grow into leadership.

Employer: Fat Ricky's

Fat Ricky's Location: Romeoville, IL

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $16 – $17 per hour

Prep fresh salads, sandwiches, and more while keeping a clean, organized station. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training—nice option if you like kitchen work and steady routines.

Employer: SUPER 8 Motel – Romeoville / Bolingbrook

Location: Romeoville, IL

Type: In-person, shifts include weekends and holidays

In-person, shifts include Pay: From $15 per hour

Welcome guests, handle check-ins/outs, phones, payments, and help with laundry when needed. Good match if you’re friendly, organized, and want hotel experience with room to build customer service skills.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local roles like these can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.