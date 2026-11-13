Romeoville is busy and growing, which means steady work for drivers who like staying active and being out on the road.

Here are several solid transportation jobs hiring now in Romeoville, IL.

Employer: Trudelo

Trudelo Location: Romeoville, IL

Pay: $24.75/hour (starts at $23.75/hr + paid training)

(starts at $23.75/hr + paid training) Type: Full-time, in-person, mid-day start until route completion; weekend day required

Fast-paced delivery role using modern vans and route tech. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and up to $5,500/year in education assistance. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: PM Express, Inc (FedEx Ground contractor)

PM Express, Inc (FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Terminal at 920 W Taylor Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446 ; routes in Romeoville & Naperville

Terminal at ; routes in Romeoville & Naperville Pay: From $23.00/hour (about $1,000/week for full-time)

(about for full-time) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary, Seasonal; day shift, Tue–Sat with one Sunday a month

Drive company step vans delivering to homes and businesses—no CDL required. You get weekly pay, PTO, paid training, annual bonuses, and company truck. Must be 21+, able to lift up to 100 lbs, pass drug/DOT physical and background checks.

Employer: Bunzl Distribution NA

Location: Romeoville, IL

Pay: $26/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday schedule

Home every night with a steady weekday schedule driving commercial vehicles for a major distributor. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and early access to earned wages. Requires a valid Class A CDL, clean record, ability to lift 30 lbs, and knowledge of DOT rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.