Romeoville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: PharmaCann Inc

PharmaCann Inc Location: Romeoville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour starting

Front-line role in a cannabis dispensary, focused on education and a “world-class” customer experience. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail/customer service, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want a fast-paced, growing industry.

Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Location: Romeoville, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hour starting

Hands-on outlet store job with flexible scheduling, 20% store discount, and lots of walking and lifting to keep you active. You can even walk in for a same-day interview on Mondays, 9:00am–3:15pm (apply online first, then ask for Kyle or Shannon).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 326 N Independence Blvd, Romeoville, IL 60446

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.25/hour

Step-up retail role helping run the store, lead associates, and handle opening/closing, stocking, and cash. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance if you’re ready for more responsibility.

If something here feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.