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🛒 Romeoville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Romeoville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Budtender FT
- Employer: PharmaCann Inc
- Location: Romeoville, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour starting
Front-line role in a cannabis dispensary, focused on education and a “world-class” customer experience. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail/customer service, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want a fast-paced, growing industry.
Outlet Team Member
- Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago
- Location: Romeoville, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16/hour starting
Hands-on outlet store job with flexible scheduling, 20% store discount, and lots of walking and lifting to keep you active. You can even walk in for a same-day interview on Mondays, 9:00am–3:15pm (apply online first, then ask for Kyle or Shannon).
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 326 N Independence Blvd, Romeoville, IL 60446
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$19.25/hour
Step-up retail role helping run the store, lead associates, and handle opening/closing, stocking, and cash. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance if you’re ready for more responsibility.
If something here feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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