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📢 Have a say in a 50% boost to suburban bus service

8 days ago
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📢 Share your say on future suburban bus service

Pace has released its Draft ReVision Plan, a big proposal to improve suburban bus service across its six-county region.

The plan would:

  • Boost overall service by 50% across Pulse lines, fixed routes, and On Demand
  • Increase service in every county by at least 45%
  • Add more frequent, better-connected, and more accessible trips, especially at night and on weekends

You can get involved:

  • Review the plan and take the survey at PaceBus.com/ReVision
  • Join a virtual open house on November 18, 6–7 p.m.
  • Visit a Pace pop-up event happening October 24 through November (full list at PaceBus.com/popups)

Riders, residents, and community partners are all invited to share feedback that will help shape future bus service in our area.

More Info: Help Shape the Future of Suburban Bus Service • Ro...

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