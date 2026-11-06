undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traffic
📢 Have a say in a 50% boost to suburban bus service
8 days ago
📢 Share your say on future suburban bus service
Pace has released its Draft ReVision Plan, a big proposal to improve suburban bus service across its six-county region.
The plan would:
- Boost overall service by 50% across Pulse lines, fixed routes, and On Demand
- Increase service in every county by at least 45%
- Add more frequent, better-connected, and more accessible trips, especially at night and on weekends
You can get involved:
- Review the plan and take the survey at PaceBus.com/ReVision
- Join a virtual open house on November 18, 6–7 p.m.
- Visit a Pace pop-up event happening October 24 through November (full list at PaceBus.com/popups)
Riders, residents, and community partners are all invited to share feedback that will help shape future bus service in our area.
More Info: Help Shape the Future of Suburban Bus Service • Ro...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.