📢 Have a say in a 50% boost to suburban bus service

📢 Share your say on future suburban bus service

Pace has released its Draft ReVision Plan, a big proposal to improve suburban bus service across its six-county region.

The plan would:

Boost overall service by 50% across Pulse lines, fixed routes, and On Demand

across Pulse lines, fixed routes, and On Demand Increase service in every county by at least 45%

Add more frequent, better-connected, and more accessible trips, especially at night and on weekends

You can get involved:

Review the plan and take the survey at PaceBus.com/ReVision

Join a virtual open house on November 18, 6–7 p.m.

Visit a Pace pop-up event happening October 24 through November (full list at PaceBus.com/popups)

Riders, residents, and community partners are all invited to share feedback that will help shape future bus service in our area.